Karen McPherson, the MLA for Calgary-Mackay-Nose Hill, has quit the NDP caucus and will sit as an independent MLA.

McPherson announced her decision on Wednesday on her social media accounts. In her statement, McPherson hinted at the role party lines, and the extreme views of the right and the left, play in preventing progress.

“Alberta, in fact the world, is changing quickly and I believe our political processes need to reflect these shifts. Continuing to do politics the way it’s being done will lead to further polarization. We are missing the middle where we have more in common with each other than we are different. Albertans need political choices that inspire them, not scare them.”

McPherson says she will spend time with residents of Calgary-Mackay-Nose Hill to discuss the direction of the electoral district and the province.

“I’ll be taking time to talk with my constituents about the way forward; I have the utmost respect and concern for them and I want to hear their views on the best way forward.”

McPherson was elected as the MLA for Calgary-Mackay-Nose Hill in May 2015 over PC incumbent Neil Brown.