Hundreds of people gathered at the Fernie Secondary School fields on Sunday afternoon to pay their respects to the three men who lost their lives in mid-October while attempting to make repairs at the Fernie Memorial Arena.

Sunday’s community memorial ceremony honoured 59-year-old Wayne Allan Hornquist of Fernie, 52-year-old Lloyd Stewart Smith of Fernie and 46-year-old Jason Donovan Podloski of Turner Valley, Alberta.

The three workers were killed on October 17 when a deadly anhydrous ammonia leak sprung from the arena’s cooling systems. The cause of the leak remains under investigation.

For those unable to attend the 1:30 p.m. ceremony, the City of Fernie will livestream the event at Fernie Community Memorial.

CTV Lethbridge’s Alison McKinnon is attending the ceremony and gathering community reaction following the service. For updates from Fernie, follow @CTVAlison on Twitter.