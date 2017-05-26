Members of the Calgary Fire Department battled a Friday afternoon house fire in a southwest neighbourhood that led to the discovery of wild animals that had made their way onto the property.

At approximately 4:10 p.m., fire crews responded to a home on Oakmount Way S.W. after a passerby noticed black smoke emanating from the building and called 911.

“When fire crews arrived there was heavy thick black smoke and flames coming from the back of the house,” said CFD Public Information Officer Carol Henke. “We don’t believe there was anyone inside.”

Crews battled the blaze while taking measures to ensure the fire did not spread to neighbouring homes. “Radiant heat has a way of, very quickly, lighting anything that’s combustible nearby on fire,” explained Henke.

Structural concerns inhibited crews from entering the building during the fire, prompting firefighters to adopt a defensive approach.

During the search of the property, a CFD member exited the yard of the home with a bobcat kitten in hand. It is believed the animal had been hiding under a deck. A second bobcat kitten was found under a doorstep after the fire was extinguished.

According to fire officials, the two bobcats were transported to the Fish Creek Pet Hospital for assessment and will be transferred to the Calgary WIldlife Rehabilitation Society in the immediate future.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. Anyone who has photographs, videos or information regarding the fire is asked to email piofire@calgary.ca