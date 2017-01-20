A man was airlifted to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries following an early afternoon crash west of Balzac and north of Calgary city limits.

“At about 1:15 this afternoon we were dispatched along with fire and ambulance to a single vehicle rollover north on Range Road 11 from Highway 566,” said Cpl. Clinton Scott Chisham of the Airdrie rural RCMP unit. “A large gravel truck had flipped over on its roof in the east ditch of Range Road 11. There is one involved driver who was transported by STARS Air Ambulance.”

Chisham says a witness to the single vehicle crash called 911. Firefighters extricated the injured man from the wreckage of the truck.

EMS Public Education Officer Adam Loria says the driver, an adult male of undetermined age, was conscious and suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries at the time of transport.

According to RCMP, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.