City officials are celebrating the grand re-opening of an affordable housing complex in the southwest Calgary community of Bankview on Friday.

The building was originally built in 1983 and required extensive interior and exterior work to extend the lifespan of the facility.

Calgary officials say the renovations will extend the buildings usable life by at least 25 to 30 years.

Officials will be officially unveiling the new work

“We are thrilled to be showing off this great work, a project that ensures 26 affordable homes will continue to be available for Calgarians for decades to come,” says Sarah Woodgate, President of Calgary Housing Company, in a release. “We need more affordable housing and we are very excited to see new developments coming on line now with more on the horizon – but this project shows how investment in existing properties allows us to help as many people as possible.”

The redevelopment cost $1.5M, with $750,000 provided through the Municipal Sustainability Fund with additional funding from the CHC.

Mayor Nenshi calls the project very important.

“It is incredibly important that we maintain the housing resources we have and ensure the affordable housing we provide is safe and appropriate and properly maintained,” he said.

The official event to celebrate the reopening is at 5:00 p.m. at the building, located at 1827 16A Street S.W.