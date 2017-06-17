

CTV Calgary Staff





Dozens of teams took to the tarmac outside the FedEx hangar at the Calgary International Airport on Saturday to try their hand at pulling a 757 cargo plane.

The 20-member teams attempted to move the 60 tonne FedEx aircraft as part of the fundraiser for Orbis Canada, an organization that helps vision-saving efforts in developing nations..

“Our biggest need is funds so that we can go to more countries,” explained Orbis Canada’s Gina Eisler. “We operate the Flying Eye Hospital. This year it’s going to four countries. It’s just left Vietnam and it’s getting loaded right now to go to Cameroon. Later this year it’s going to Bangladesh.”

Organizers of Saturday’s event hoped to raise $30,000 for Orbis Canada.