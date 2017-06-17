Pulling planes to offer gift of sight in developing countries
A team attempts to pull a 60 tonne FedEx cargo plane at the Calgary International Airport during Saturday's fundraiser for Orbis Canada
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Saturday, June 17, 2017 6:22PM MDT
Dozens of teams took to the tarmac outside the FedEx hangar at the Calgary International Airport on Saturday to try their hand at pulling a 757 cargo plane.
The 20-member teams attempted to move the 60 tonne FedEx aircraft as part of the fundraiser for Orbis Canada, an organization that helps vision-saving efforts in developing nations..
“Our biggest need is funds so that we can go to more countries,” explained Orbis Canada’s Gina Eisler. “We operate the Flying Eye Hospital. This year it’s going to four countries. It’s just left Vietnam and it’s getting loaded right now to go to Cameroon. Later this year it’s going to Bangladesh.”
Organizers of Saturday’s event hoped to raise $30,000 for Orbis Canada.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Alberta boxer Tim Hague in critical condition after knockout in Edmonton
- Communities unite on Neighbour Day to support Sunalta fire victims
- Shots fired inside Strathmore 7-Eleven during early morning robbery
- Video shows RCMP officer using Taser on intoxicated man at oil sands camp
- Flames acquire netminder Mike Smith from Coyotes for Chad Johnson, prospect and draft pick