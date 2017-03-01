Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and interim PC leader Rona Ambrose are both in the city on Wednesday to rally support for candidates in two key by-elections in Calgary.

There are five vacant ridings in the country and two of those are in Calgary; Calgary-Heritage, Stephen Harper’s old riding, and Calgary-Midnapore, previously held by Jason Kenney.

Trudeau is expected to meet with voters at Heritage Square on Wednesday afternoon.

Haley Brown, the Liberal candidate for Calgary-Midnapore and Scott Forsyth, running in Calgary-Heritage, will also be in attendance.

A campaign rally will be held later in the day at the BMO Centre.

Ambrose will be speaking at the Calgary-Midnapore campaign office at 1:15 p.m.

Stephanie Kusie is running for the PCs in Calgary-Midnapore but there haven’t been any PC candidates confirmed for Calgary-Heritage.

The by-election will be held on April 3, but advance voting is on March 24.