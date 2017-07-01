Unconscious man pulled from Bow River near Centre Street Bridge
Published Saturday, July 1, 2017 4:46PM MDT
A man in his 50s was transported to hospital Saturday afternoon in critical, life threatening condition after being removed from the Bow River.
Members of the Calgary Fire Department’s aquatic team responded to the river shortly after 2:00 p.m. after witnesses spotted an unconscious body floating in the water. The team successfully removed the man, who was not wearing a personal floatation device, from the river at a location near the Centre Street Bridge and CPR was attempted on shore.
The man was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre.
An investiation into the incident is underway.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Unconscious man pulled from Bow River near Centre Street Bridge
- Jennifer Sidey and Josh Kutryk: Canada’s two newest astronauts revealed
- Thief makes off with Calgarian’s Canadian flag ahead of Canada Day celebration
- Crowds gather on rainy Parilament Hill for Canada 150
- Frustrated tourists line up for hours without getting to Parliament