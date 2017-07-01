A man in his 50s was transported to hospital Saturday afternoon in critical, life threatening condition after being removed from the Bow River.

Members of the Calgary Fire Department’s aquatic team responded to the river shortly after 2:00 p.m. after witnesses spotted an unconscious body floating in the water. The team successfully removed the man, who was not wearing a personal floatation device, from the river at a location near the Centre Street Bridge and CPR was attempted on shore.

The man was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre.

An investiation into the incident is underway.