RCMP and fire investigators are looking into a fire at a home in the Crowsnest Pass and say the body of a woman was found at the scene.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment on 20th Avenue in Blairmore at about 3:00 a.m. Monday for reports of a residential fire.

Firefighters entered the unit where the fire was and located a 55-year-old woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Officials say no one else was injured in the fire and they are working to determine the cause.