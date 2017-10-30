CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Woman found dead following fire at Blairmore apartment
Published Monday, October 30, 2017 1:24PM MDT
RCMP and fire investigators are looking into a fire at a home in the Crowsnest Pass and say the body of a woman was found at the scene.
Emergency crews were called to an apartment on 20th Avenue in Blairmore at about 3:00 a.m. Monday for reports of a residential fire.
Firefighters entered the unit where the fire was and located a 55-year-old woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Officials say no one else was injured in the fire and they are working to determine the cause.