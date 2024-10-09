CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 charged after several stolen cars found at Calgary auto dealership

    Police say they are in contact with AMVIC to contact the customers of Calgary's International Motor Cars who may have unwittingly bought a stolen vehicle from the business. (Supplied) Police say they are in contact with AMVIC to contact the customers of Calgary's International Motor Cars who may have unwittingly bought a stolen vehicle from the business. (Supplied)
    An Airdrie resident is facing several charges after police say they were caught in possession of several stolen vehicles.

    The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, with help from Airdrie RCMP and Calgary Police Service, arrested 26-year-old Brooks Stella on Aug. 28.

    Authorities first launched an investigation into Calgary's International Motor Cars in 2023.

    This summer, police executed search warrants at three locations in Calgary and Airdrie, which included two of the business' dealerships.

    During those searches, police recovered three vehicles they say were reported stolen and bore fraudulent vehicle identification numbers.

    "These vehicles had been sold through the dealership or were advertised for sale. As well, an additional vehicle was located that was determined to be proceeds of crime," RCMP said in a news release.

    Stella is charged with money laundering, possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking, fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of trafficking in property obtained by crime and forgery.

    RCMP said they've reached out to the Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council to contact customers of the dealership.

    Stella was released from custody on a promise to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Airdrie on Oct. 23.

    • 5 memorable moments from the B.C. leaders' debate

