1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ranchlands shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating after an early-morning shooting in Ranchlands left one dead and a second person seriously injured.

Around 3:40 a.m., police responded to calls of shots fired in the 6900 block of Ranchero Road N.W. They discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was dead on scene and the second was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Police say they believe the incident was targeted.

Detectives are collecting CCTV footage and information from witnesses in the area. An autopsy will take place next week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, online, or by downloading the P3 Tips app.