BROOKS, ALTA. -- RCMP say a 50-year-old man died and a 60-year-old man is in hospital following a crash involving a CP Rail train Friday morning.

Brooks RCMP, along with the Brooks Fire Department, Brooks EMS, CP Rail police and peace officers responded to the scene of a crash at 11:35 a.m. at a railway crossing on Highway 1A and Range Road 143 east of the community.

Officials say two men were northbound on Range Road 143 while a freight train was approaching the crossing, heading westbound.

The driver of the truck failed to yield to the train, resulting in a collision.

Both men had to be cut out of the wreckage and taken to hospital by ground ambulance to the Brooks Health Centre.

A short time later, the man in his 50s, who is from Lethbridge, died of his injuries.

The 60-year-old male driver, also from Lethbridge, was airlifted to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary by HALO Air Ambulance in critical, life threatening condition.

The train sustained minor damage in the crash, but there was no loss of cargo and no one on board the train was injured.

Both the RCMP and CP Police Service are investigating the circumstances of the crash.