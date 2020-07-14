One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in Legacy.

Police rushed to the scene shortly after receiving a report of shots being fired around 3:50 p.m., at a park near the intersection of Legacy Parade and Legacy Lane S.E.

Witnesses say they saw a person in a vehicle who had been shot. Arriving officers discovered a man dead on scene with the people responsible having fled.

Police say they were able to track the car's movements by helicopter, and the vehicle was stopped in north Calgary.

Three people are now in custody.

Officers are on scene, collecting evidence at the scene. They say it doesn't appear there's any further danger to the public, as the shooting appears to have been targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary Police at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Anonymous tips can be left by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at calgarycrimestoppers.org or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

This is a developing story...