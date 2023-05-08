1 hurt in Lethbridge house fire

One person was hurt after a fire broke out inside the basement of a Letbridge home on Sunday, the city's fire department said.

Emergency crews were called to the 300 block of 12th Street B North at 6 a.m. on May 7.

Residents of the home were able to extinguish the fire in the basement and escape the home prior to the arrival of firefighters.

Fire officials say one person was taken to hospital, but the nature of their injuries is not known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.