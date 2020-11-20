CALGARY -- The Somerset-Bridlewood LRT station has reopened after an early morning fire in a shelter sent two men to hospital.

According to police, an investigation is underway into the fire that was set in a shelter on the station platform at around 4:30 a.m.

Police confirm one person had collapsed and was transported by ambulance from the station to hospital in critical condition. The other person suffered burns and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The Somerset-Bridlewood station was closed for hours but CTrain service has resumed in the area.