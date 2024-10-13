CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 in hospital after crash on MacLeod Trail

    A motorcycle can be seen in the street after a crash on MacLeod Trail and 39 Avenue. (Darren Wright/CTV News Calgary) A motorcycle can be seen in the street after a crash on MacLeod Trail and 39 Avenue. (Darren Wright/CTV News Calgary)
    A motorcyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle at MacLeod Trail and 39 Avenue.

    It happened around 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

    That intersection will be closed to traffic for several hours.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available...

