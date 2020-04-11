1 more death from COVID-19 in Calgary Zone, 69 new cases of the illness in Alberta
Published Saturday, April 11, 2020 2:38PM MDT
EDMONTON -- The premier announced there have been 69 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alberta from Friday, bringing the province's total to 1,569.
Jason Kenney released the details during a media availability in Edmonton Saturday afternoon.
Another patient, in the Calgary Zone, has died from complications connected to COVID-19.
He added 744 people have recovered from the illness.
