EDMONTON -- The premier announced there have been 69 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alberta from Friday, bringing the province's total to 1,569.

Jason Kenney released the details during a media availability in Edmonton Saturday afternoon.

Another patient, in the Calgary Zone, has died from complications connected to COVID-19.

He added 744 people have recovered from the illness.

