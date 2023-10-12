1 person in life-threatening condition after Thursday evening shooting in northeast Calgary
1 person is in hospital after being shot early Thursday evening around 16 Avenue and 36 Street
Police are on the scene of a shooting at 16 Avenue and 36 Street N.E. early Thursday evening.
EMS says one person has been shot and was transported to the Foothills hospital in life-threatening condition.
The off-ramp from westbound 16 Avenue to northbound 36 Street is closed. Police are asking people to avoid the area while their investigation continues.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.