1 woman hospitalized following Friday rollover east of Canmore

An investigation is underway after a single-vehicle collision that took place east of Canmore late Friday afternoon.

At 3:47 p.m., Canmore RCMP received reports of a rollover and possible ejection of the lone passenger at the eastbound ramp of Lac Des Arc.

A spokesperson for STARS Air Ambulance confirmed that they transported a 65-year-old Lac Des Arc woman to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

No other information was available.