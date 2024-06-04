10 questions for former DreamWorks vice president Andrew Pearce
When he served as the the vice president of DreamWorks Animation, Andrew Pearce was a driving force behind many of this century’s most-beloved films.
This week, Pearce returns to his Alma mater, the University of Calgary, to serve as a distinguished graduate speaker at spring convocation.
Pearce, who holds a Bachelor of Science (1984) and a Master of Science (1988) from the university, was initially an economics student.
However, he says seeing a crude computer graphics display ignited a passion for the field.
Despite wanting to be a cartoonist, Pearce claims he lacked drawing skills. He did, however, have a strong aptitude for computers.
Pearce's path led him from the university to Alias, a leading computer graphics software company.
His software, Maya, played a key role in creating special effects for films like The Abyss and Jurassic Park.
Pearce then transitioned to Hollywood, working for the visual effects company behind the Matrix movies.
Combining hard work, timing and a touch of humor, he joined DreamWorks Animation in the early 2000s and quickly rose to lead the company's research and development team.
Today, Pearce is not only a computer graphics pioneer, but also a prolific patent holder and a member of the Academy Software Foundation board.
He credits his well-rounded education, including extracurricular activities like performing at Calgary’s Loose Moose Theatre, music and volunteering at UCalgary’s Gauntlet newspaper for shaping a diverse skillset.
Reflecting on his career, Pearce compares his time at DreamWorks to his student days at UCalgary, where passion, skills and an uncertain future converged.
He says the jobs he has had did not even exist when he was a student, and the descriptions of the jobs of the future have not yet been written.
This week, Pearce is hosting a seminar at the University of Calgary titled "How To Make A Blockbuster Animated Film (Your Results May Vary)," which he promises will offer a look behind the curtain at how animated characters and worlds are brought to life.
CTV News had the opportunity to meet Pearce Tuesday morning ahead of the Convocation.
Here are his answers to 10 questions we asked him:
1. Take us back to the early 80s, and tell us about the "epiphany moment" that led to your eventual career.
"I was in economics by default, because my father wanted me to get that degree and go into law afterwards. I really did not like economics, I did not like the statistical aspect of it. Then, I passed this thing in the hallway. It was a very early computer graphic. It was like a sphere with a cylinder coming out the bottom. The sphere was green, the cylinder was brown. It was supposed to be a tree. It was it was so rudimentary, but immediately I thought, 'computers can draw,' and then I switched majors and I found out it's not so easy."
2. At the time, there was no CGI movie industry. Did you anticipate what was to come?
"Oh, none, nothing. Nothing. I was doing it out of the pure joy of studying the computer graphics algorithms. I was a frustrated cartoonist, all my friends had talent and could actually draw. I could not, but the computer can draw. So, I was just interested in making pictures. That was really the basis of it, and then it was, 'Oh! I have to learn some math to do it. Oh, I have to learn linear algebra. I have to learn integration.' And I said, 'Okay, I'll do that to get to making pretty pictures.'"
3. When you left UCalgary, you went on work at Alias and create what was really the first "movie scale" CGI software, "Maya." How did that come about?
"I moved to Toronto and joined Alias. We started this little project 'power animator.' It was for the car industry, actually, to do industrial design, and some animators saw it and said, ‘Hey, I want to do motion graphics for TV with this. Can we do that?' And the industry sprung up right around me. I was very fortunate."
4. At what point in your career did you think, "This is really something"? The point where you could sort of see that trajectory.
"It was absolutely when (co-worker) Steve Williams moved to ILM and started working on this picture called The Abyss. We went to the theater to see the opening of it in Toronto, and sat there, and we saw the water snake snaking through them. It wasn't the horrible graphics of Tron, it wasn't, you know, The Last Starfighter, it wasn't these very cheesy graphics. This was integrally integrated into the movie. It was VFX that worked. That was kind of the 'Ah ha moment.' Then of course, a year or two later, Jurassic Park came out and that was it. We knew we had made it."
5. Your IMDB lists more than 30 films, many of which are movies people have a real emotional attachment to. That seems like it must be a very exciting career.
"You know, my job was probably 95 per cent like anybody else's job. You're in an office, you're working budgets, you're managing people, you're trying to get deadlines met. Everybody's familiar with that kind of thing. Then, there's that little bit where you're in the theater and your name goes by. If I told people ‘I work at DreamWorks,’ they were like, ‘Oh my god! I love Shrek! Or I love Toothless! There was an emotional attachment to what we were doing, and that, I mean, that's that little bit of sugar on top of the work makes it worthwhile."
6. Does the animation team sitting at computers feel that same emotional attachment, or is it work?
"Oh, there is no doubt that everyone who's making those films, everyone who's working there is working there because they love making animated films. That is that is core. We're all filmmakers, and everybody's contributing to this final project. So it was definitely a work of love, and we care about those characters - even the movies that don't do so well, we still put a lot of love into those characters."
7. If you look at your career trajectory, at least on paper, it looks like it was on a steady road up right from graduation. Is that how it felt to you?
"Oh, the edited version looks great. That's not the reality. I moved down to Santa Barbara, Calif., and headed up the Maya for Mac OS 10 port, and that project wrapped, and they shut down the entire office. So basically, my first layoff and here I was, I was in my 40s, I was a manager, and I went down to unemployment. Then again, went to do the Matrix movies and some other visual effects movies. Then Warner Brothers came in and said, ‘You know what? We just cancelled the Superman sequels, you're all gone.’ And they shut us down again. And so now I was older and still in a management position, and those are big ones, but there's minor ones along the way, there's no end to tests of your resilience."
8. You’ve said there will come a point in the not too distant future when computer images will be indistinguishable from real images, and that could pose a danger to peoples' understanding of reality, or acceptance of facts. Is this a real concern?
"You know, just like we're seeing animations now that are quite passable, even not even animations, but like real-looking people moving. It's just going to get better and better as these algorithms get better and better, and the processing becomes higher. It's a real danger, and if we're not vigilant – I know this is going off into an area that I'm not an expert in – but AI and its training sets, we really need to consider how we're training these things."
9. People who work on movies often have different ‘favourite movies’ than the viewing public, because of some personal attachment. What are the favourite ones you’ve been involved with?
"Two different ones from two different perspectives. So one: the second Matrix movie was such a Herculean task, and it was my first movie, and so I always have a fondness for it, even though the critics and everybody else didn't really love it. But for me, it was just the first movie that I worked on directly that that I saw pixels on the screen that I had an impact on."
The second answer is How to Train Your Dragon. I think How to Train Your Dragon is just the most lovely film. It has a lead character that is an amputee, and you don't think of them that way. You don't realize that that's what that story is. It's a boy and his dog story, essentially a boy and his dragon, but he and his clan have all lost limbs fighting the dragons. He's come up with a wholesale change, of partnering with the dragons, but in the process, he also loses a limb that becomes part of the society. I think it brings a tear to my eye every time I think about it. I love How to Train Your Dragon."
10. How did your university education help you get where you are today?
"You know, a lot of people say, ‘Oh, you don't need to go to university,' that it doesn't really get you anything. What it really teaches you is how to learn, it teaches you how to learn in an environment where no one's teaching you, where no one's done that thing before. Right? It leads you to the edge of what the knowledge in the world is, and teaches you how to do research to go beyond that. I think the problems we're facing in this world need people that are charged to do that."
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Calgarians up for mortgage renewal brace for looming BoC interest rate decision
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal
Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.
9-year-old boy dies after being pulled from water at Ottawa's Britannia Beach
A nine-year-old boy died in hospital after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.
How to spot a toxic workplace before accepting a job offer
The excitement of starting a new job can quickly subside once signs emerge that the workplace culture is toxic.
'Honest mistake': Freeland on PBO carbon tax analysis error, dodges when asked about muzzling watchdog
Amid renewed scrutiny over the cost of Canada's consumer carbon tax, following a miscalculation by Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is standing by the Liberal policy, calling the error an 'honest mistake.'
Judge reserves decision of the fate of two dogs in fatal Calgary attack
A hearing held in a Calgary courtroom on Tuesday, saw arguments from a lawyer representing the city of Calgary and a defence lawyer for Denis Bagaric, who is the owner of two dogs that were present for a fatal attack against an elderly woman in 2022.
Inside Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
So far this year there have been 905 homes that sold that were priced above $1M, a 54 per cent gain over last year.
The man in front of the tank: How journalists smuggled out the iconic Tiananmen Square photo
The shot is iconic: an unidentified man in a white shirt, hands full of bags, facing off against a column of tanks on Beijing’s Avenue of Eternal Peace, after the Chinese Communist Party ordered a bloody military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.
Father of Alaska woman killed in murder-for-hire plot dies during memorial ride marking her death
The father of an Alaska woman killed in a murder-for-hire scheme in 2019 died during a weekend memorial motorcycle ride commemorating the fifth anniversary of her death.
Two people arrested for having over six pounds of cocaine and heroin in a Pringles box
Two people were arrested following a traffic stop, where deputies found over six pounds of cocaine and heroin inside a Pringles box on May 24 in Yreka, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
McDavid keeps his cool while being mobbed by fans during a beer run
Connor McDavid does his own beer runs. He's just like us. The only difference is that he's mobbed by fans when he's loading the beers in his trunk.
-
Sports betting: Alberta looking at Ontario's privatized model
With the Edmonton Oilers one step closer to a Stanley Cup win, fans are flocking to online gambling sites to make their picks and predictions with the hope they can also win big.
-
Rogers Place watch parties now cost $20 for Stanley Cup Final
Fans who want to attend the watch parties at Rogers Place during the Stanley Cup Final will have to pay four times as much as earlier in the playoffs.
Lethbridge
-
Cruiser the black lab ready to join Lethbridge Police Service
The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) has added a second police dog to the team.
-
Southern Alberta gearing up for the summer tourist season
Hotels and attractions are preparing for an influx of visitors over the next few months. Tourism Lethbridge believes the industry will continue its bounce back from COVID-19 this summer.
-
Lethbridge turns the taps back on at four public drinking stations across city
The City of Lethbridge has turned the taps back on at four public drinking stations across the city.
Vancouver
-
B.C. company that screens tenants for landlords under investigation by privacy watchdogs
A British Columbia company that performs background checks for landlords who are looking to screen potential tenants is coming under scrutiny from provincial and federal privacy watchdogs.
-
This brave kitten risked it all and saved his siblings on a B.C. farm
At just two weeks old, a starving orphaned kitten stranded in a bucket with his three siblings went on what rescuers describe as an incredible journey – and now he has a name befitting his nature.
-
Suspect pleads guilty to arson after police investigate 22 fires in Richmond
After nearly two dozen fires were investigated in Richmond, B.C., police say a suspect has pleaded guilty to arson.
Vancouver Island
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Renewing your mortgage? Planning is key amid polarizing challenges, say Vancouver Island brokers
Mortgage brokers on Vancouver Island say many clients going through renewals are feeling stressed by their future financial picture. And some think planning is key in a polarizing housing market where the Bank of Canada rate brings trickle down effects.
-
B.C. company that screens tenants for landlords under investigation by privacy watchdogs
A British Columbia company that performs background checks for landlords who are looking to screen potential tenants is coming under scrutiny from provincial and federal privacy watchdogs.
-
B.C. organ donor project aims to reduce kidney rejection with better matches
Researchers in British Columbia have set their sights on virtually eliminating organ rejection by using advanced genetic testing to better match patients with kidney donors.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. researchers studying eyes for early signs of Alzheimer's disease
A new study by University of Saskatchewan researchers hopes to find early diagnostic indications of Alzheimer’s through routine eye exams.
-
New assault allegations emerge against staff member at Sask. private Christian school
Saskatoon police and the provincial education ministry confirmed they’re investigating new allegations of assault at a private Christian school embroiled in a $25 million lawsuit claiming a history of abuse.
-
Judge signals accused killer Greg Fertuck may file for a mistrial, 11 days before verdict
Greg Fertuck is trying to apply for a mistrial, just 11 days before a judge is expected to deliver the verdict in his murder trial.
Regina
-
Regina police seize drugs estimated to be worth more than $1 million
Fentanyl and other drugs seized in a recent drug trafficking investigation by Regina police is believed have a street value of over $1 million.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Renewing your mortgage? Here's what brokers in Regina and across Canada recommend
Those paying off a mortgage in Regina surely know the pain of increasing interest rates – with the Queen City ranking high above the national average in several metrics.
-
Here's why gas prices might drop in Sask. this week
Canadians for Affordable Energy (CAF) President Dan McTeague believes gas prices might see a slight decline to start the month of June.
Toronto
-
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.
-
Mom of teen who died at Ont. school urges all to hold their kids tight
The mother of a 16-year-old with special needs who died at his eastern Ontario high school last month says she is broken because her boy is gone, and she wants everyone to hold their own children tight.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'Harder than anything': Ontario family's mortgage payments to increase by more than $2,000
An Ontario mother said her mortgage payments are about to practically double – translating to more than $2,000 extra per month if interest rates don’t dip on Wednesday – and it’s 'harder than anything' she’s ever faced.
Montreal
-
Woman, 67, arrested in connection with Robert Miller sex-assault investigation
Montreal police arrested a woman in connection with the sex-assault investigation into billionaire Robert Miller.
-
Heading to downtown Montreal for the Grand Prix? You might want to leave your car at home
The Formula One Grand Prix is kicking off in Montreal, and city officials are asking anyone thinking of heading downtown this weekend to leave their car at home.
-
Police raiding several West Island locations in 'grandparent scam' investigation
Dozens of Quebec police officers are carrying out multiple raids on Montreal's West Island Tuesday in connection with an alleged 'grandparent scam.'
Atlantic
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Here's what a Maritime mortgage broker suggests to get the best rates on your upcoming renewal
Some Maritime mortgage holders are anxiously awaiting a Wednesday announcement when the Bank of Canada will provide an update on the key interest rate.
-
Cape Breton student only Canadian to receive prestigious medical school scholarship
A Cape Breton is this year's recipient of the McEuen Scholarship, which gives him basically a full ride to the medical school at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
-
Eastern Passage, N.S., man facing child pornography charges
An Eastern Passage, N.S., man is facing several child pornography charges after a home was searched in the community last week.
Winnipeg
-
Trial hears Jeremy Skibicki killed 4 women because he was on a 'mission from God'
Jeremy Skibicki killed four women and knew it was wrong but did it because he was under a psychotic delusion that he was on a mission from God, court heard Tuesday.
-
Tornado watches, warnings issued for part of northwestern Ontario
Tornado watches and warnings have been issued for a portion of northwestern Ontario.
-
Child sexually assaulted on playground, Winnipeg police investigating
Winnipeg police are investigating after an elementary school-aged child was sexually assaulted on a playground over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
5 injured, 1 critical after Highway 7 crash west of Carleton Place
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a crash between a car and a pick-up truck west of Carleton Place on Tuesday afternoon.
-
9-year-old boy dies after being pulled from water at Ottawa's Britannia Beach
A nine-year-old boy died in hospital after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT What should you do in Ottawa to get the best mortgage?
More than two million Canadians will renew their mortgages over the next year-and-a-half. CTV News asked more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada how to get the best mortgage deal. This is what we found.
Northern Ontario
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'Harder than anything': Ontario family's mortgage payments to increase by more than $2,000
An Ontario mother said her mortgage payments are about to practically double – translating to more than $2,000 extra per month if interest rates don’t dip on Wednesday – and it’s 'harder than anything' she’s ever faced.
-
A 74-year-old in hospice care was declared dead, a sheriff's official said. Hours later, something truly astonishing happened
Constance Glantz had been in a nursing home. In hospice care. She was 74. She was declared dead. Then, she started to breath.
-
Concern over $5 Sudbury landfill user fee
A Sudbury city councillor says an internal memo about a new landfill user fee leaked to the public has prompted concern.
Barrie
-
Motorist trying to avoid hitting turtle causes multi-vehicle collision: OPP
Police say charges are pending after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Waubaushene that forced the closure of the northbound lanes through the area.
-
Collision on Highway 400 in Barrie slows traffic
Traffic heading along Highway 400 through Barrie's south end is slow-going Tuesday afternoon due to a collision.
-
Series of break-ins at Barrie waterfront condo complex under investigation
Police are investigating a series of break-ins at a waterfront condo complex in downtown Barrie that took place over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Community drug warning remains in place as overdoses, drug deaths rise in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region is experiencing an increase in reported overdoses, drug poisonings and suspected deaths.
-
Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre with ‘life-altering injuries’ after Norfolk County collision
A motorcyclist is in hospital with what police are calling ‘life-altering injuries’ following a crash with a pickup truck in Norfolk County on Tuesday.
-
University of Guelph not being fined $20K for pro-Palestine encampment location, despite original claim
The University of Guelph said it was being fined $20,000 per day for non-compliance because a pro-Palestine encampment was obstructing the evacuation pathway from a campus building.
London
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Unexpected twists as homeowners navigate lending rates
A Bank of Canada decision on whether to adjust the interest rate is expected Wednesday. It will come as a growing number of homeowners find themselves in unfamiliar territory.
-
Man on electric scooter struck at Dundas and Colborne streets
A male pedestrian has been struck at the intersection of Dundas and Colborne streets.
-
'He was exceptional police dog': St. Thomas K-9 handler writes children’s book about Trax
Trax was the first Police Service Dog (PSD) in the history of the St. Thomas Police Service.
Windsor
-
Two youth suspects turn themselves in related to home invasion
Windsor police say two youth suspects have turned themselves in related to a downtown home invasion.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'Gut wrenching feeling': Windsor homeowner realizes his interest rate could double
Canadian mortgage holders are set to pay more for what they borrowed.
-
'High-risk' missing 27-year-old man sought by police
Windsor police and Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating a 27-year-old man who has been missing for about two months.