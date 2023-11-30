CALGARY
Calgary

    • 10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Dec. 1-3)

    The Christmas Market at Spruce Meadows. (Photo: X@SpruceMeadows/MarioToneguzzi) The Christmas Market at Spruce Meadows. (Photo: X@SpruceMeadows/MarioToneguzzi)

    If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.

    Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary:

    Claire Butler Trio presents A Charlie Brown Christmas

    What: Enjoy the classic soundtrack of A Charlie Brown Christmas performed live with a children’s choir from Montessori School of Calgary.

    When: Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.

    Where: Engineered Air Theatre at Arts Commons, 234 Ninth Ave. S.E.

    Cost: $25 - $35

    Elf in concert

    What: Watch Elf on the big screen while listening to the score from the movie performed live in person.

    When: Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

    Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave. N.W.

    Cost: $80+

    Handel's Messiah

    What: The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra presents Handel's Messiah.

    When: Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m.

    Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons, 225 Eight Ave. S.E.

    Cost: $54 to $144

    Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market

    What: The Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market offers a diverse selection of vendors, surrounded by twinkling lights, roaring fires, carolers, live music and other activities.

    When: Dec. 1 to 3.

    Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.

    Cost: $15 for general admission, $10 for children (three to12) and seniors (65+)

    Lions Festival of Lights

    The Lions Festival of Lights is a large-scale Christmas lights display at Confederation Park that can be seen by driving by or walking through.

    Where: Confederation Park. The display can be viewed along 14 Street N.W., north of 24 Avenue.

    When: Nov. 25 – Jan. 8, 2024.

    Once Upon a Christmas

    What: Experience the magic of Christmas at Heritage Park with festive displays and both indoor and outdoor activities.

    When: Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 25 to Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.

    Cost: $14.95 for children (three to15) and $19.95 for general admission (16+)

    Christmas breakfast buffet

    What: Head to Heritage Park to dine on baked pastries, buttermilk pancakes and scrambled eggs at the Once Upon a Christmas breakfast buffet.

    When: Weekends from Nov. 15 – Dec. 3 at the Wainwright Hotel and weekends from Dec. 9 -17 at both the Wainwright Hotel and Gunn's Dairy Barn.

    Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Park Dr. S.W.

    Cost: $20+ for children (three to11) and $40+ for adults (12+).

    Watch the Calgary Flames

    What:  The Calgary Flames take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

    When: Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.

    Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

    Cost: Prices vary

    Calgary Wranglers

    What: Watch the Calgary Wranglers take on the Manitoba Moose in two weekend games.

    When: Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 1 p.m.

    Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

    Cost: $30+

    Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer

    What: Watch a performance of Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer. In the play, novelist Andrew Wyke lures his wife's lover to his country home and convinces him to stage a robbery of her jewelry. As the stakes rise, it sets off a chain of events that leaves audiences trying to decipher who is truly in control.

    When: Nov. 18 – Dec. 17.

    Where: Vertigo Theatre, 115 Ninth Ave S.E.

    Cost: $80

