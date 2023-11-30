10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Dec. 1-3)

If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.

Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary:

Claire Butler Trio presents A Charlie Brown Christmas

What: Enjoy the classic soundtrack of A Charlie Brown Christmas performed live with a children’s choir from Montessori School of Calgary.

When: Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.

Where: Engineered Air Theatre at Arts Commons, 234 Ninth Ave. S.E.

Cost: $25 - $35

Saturday #Calgary, Claire Butler (leader of Clicquot Trio #jazz ensemble) piano, Kodi Hutchinson @Scoobasaurus bass & Jim Johnston drums + Montessori School children’s choir, present A Charlie Brown Christmas, Engineered Air Theatre @yycARTS, 4 pm,$25-$35 https://t.co/C2wiZgQ3wu pic.twitter.com/6pZdUBDHsZ — Calgaryjazz (@forloveofjazz) November 30, 2023

Elf in concert

What: Watch Elf on the big screen while listening to the score from the movie performed live in person.

When: Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave. N.W.

Cost: $80+

Handel's Messiah

What: The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra presents Handel's Messiah.

When: Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons, 225 Eight Ave. S.E.

Cost: $54 to $144

Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market

What: The Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market offers a diverse selection of vendors, surrounded by twinkling lights, roaring fires, carolers, live music and other activities.

When: Dec. 1 to 3.

Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.

Cost: $15 for general admission, $10 for children (three to12) and seniors (65+)

☃️🎄Unwrap Joy at the International Christmas Market, presented by TELUS! Join us over three weekends starting November 17. Tickets available now!: https://t.co/jpCa0HQ0Op — Spruce Meadows (@Spruce_Meadows) November 2, 2023

Lions Festival of Lights

The Lions Festival of Lights is a large-scale Christmas lights display at Confederation Park that can be seen by driving by or walking through.

Where: Confederation Park. The display can be viewed along 14 Street N.W., north of 24 Avenue.

When: Nov. 25 – Jan. 8, 2024.

Once Upon a Christmas

What: Experience the magic of Christmas at Heritage Park with festive displays and both indoor and outdoor activities.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 25 to Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.

Cost: $14.95 for children (three to15) and $19.95 for general admission (16+)

#CTRiders! Starting this Sat Nov 25 until Dec 17 is @HeritageParkYYC 'Once Upon A Christmas' event with holiday activities & entertainment sure to delight guests of all ages! Take a #RedLine train to Heritage and catch a #Route502 to get there!



Details: https://t.co/gYgd2JtQ88 pic.twitter.com/X8dVNu3yqz — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) November 23, 2023

Christmas breakfast buffet

What: Head to Heritage Park to dine on baked pastries, buttermilk pancakes and scrambled eggs at the Once Upon a Christmas breakfast buffet.

When: Weekends from Nov. 15 – Dec. 3 at the Wainwright Hotel and weekends from Dec. 9 -17 at both the Wainwright Hotel and Gunn's Dairy Barn.

Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Park Dr. S.W.

Cost: $20+ for children (three to11) and $40+ for adults (12+).

Ring in the new year with brunch!

Grab your loved ones and celebrate the arrival of the new year the best way possible, brunch! Enjoy a buffet of your favourite breakfast foods in Gasoline Alley Museum.https://t.co/UmtSVmgz6C

For reservations, call 403.268.8500#heritageparkyyc pic.twitter.com/ApDGmJ4h2v — Heritage Park (@HeritageParkYYC) November 27, 2023

Watch the Calgary Flames

What: The Calgary Flames take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

When: Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Cost: Prices vary

Calgary Wranglers

What: Watch the Calgary Wranglers take on the Manitoba Moose in two weekend games.

When: Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 1 p.m.

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Cost: $30+

Get excited to visit our Puppies at the Dome! Our ‘Pucks for Paws’ game is coming up on December 8 against the @ManitobaMoose.



$5 from every ticket sold will go towards the @4FeetFoundation 🐾



🎟️: https://t.co/MDDMXebvCd pic.twitter.com/gdaOS5sXHP — Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) November 29, 2023

Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer

What: Watch a performance of Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer. In the play, novelist Andrew Wyke lures his wife's lover to his country home and convinces him to stage a robbery of her jewelry. As the stakes rise, it sets off a chain of events that leaves audiences trying to decipher who is truly in control.

When: Nov. 18 – Dec. 17.

Where: Vertigo Theatre, 115 Ninth Ave S.E.

Cost: $80