10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

World of Wheels

What: Head to the BMO Centre to take in the 56 th annual World of Wheels, showcasing Canada's finest hot rods, customs, trucks and motorcycles – and featuring including an appearance from Flavor Flav.

Friday, April 5 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, April 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way.

BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way. Cost: General admission: $23 (or $21 via Auto Value Auto Parts), Children (six-12): $8 (or $7 through Auto Value Auto Parts) and children under five are free.

Calgary Spring 2024 Rock N' Gem Show

What: Head to the Rock N' Gem Show, billed as the largest Gem and mineral show in Calgary. The Calgary Rock N' Gem Show is a CanGems production organized and operated by Silver Cove Ltd.

Thursday, April 4 to Sunday, April 7, 2024. Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.

Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W. Cost: Single ticket: $2, family ticket: $5 and kids five and under: free.

Calgary International Salsa Congress

What: Head to the Calgary International Salsa Congress to be mesmerized by a theatre-style production featuring some of the best Salsa and Bachata dancers in the world, local professionals and troupes from all over North America.

April 4 to 7, 2024. Where: Hyatt Regency's imperial ballroom, 700 Centre St. S.

Hyatt Regency's imperial ballroom, 700 Centre St. S. Cost: Prices vary

Alien

What: Watch Alien as part of Fort Calgary's 'Films at the Fort' series.

Saturday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. Where: Fort Calgary, 750 Ninth Avenue S.E.

Fort Calgary, 750 Ninth Avenue S.E. Cost: $12

The Iron Giant

What: Watch The Iron Giant as part of Fort Calgary's 'Films at the Fort' series.

Sunday, April 7 at 2 p.m. Where: Fort Calgary, 750 Ninth Avenue S.E.

Fort Calgary, 750 Ninth Avenue S.E. Cost: $12

Mini Pop Kids concert

What: The Mini Pop Kids perform at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium as part of the group's Good Vibes tour.

Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m. Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Cost: Prices vary

Baby Days at Butterfield Acres

What: Head to Butterfield Acres for the 2024 Barnyard Baby Day Festival, which sees adolescent animals like goats, lambs and chicks welcomed to the farm.

Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14. Where: Butterfield Acres, 254077 Rocky Ridge Rd. N.W.

Butterfield Acres, 254077 Rocky Ridge Rd. N.W. Cost: Adults: $17.99, Children (able to walk to 17): $15.99

The Girl on the Train

What: Watch The Girl on the Train at Vertigo Theatre. The play is based on the psychological thriller novel by Paula Hawkins, turned into a 2016 film starring Emily Blunt.

March 16 – April 14 Where: Vertigo Theatre, #161 115 9 Ave. S.E.

Vertigo Theatre, #161 115 9 Ave. S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Roughnecks vs. Rush

What: The Calgary Roughnecks take on the Saskatchewan Rush

Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Flames vs. Oilers