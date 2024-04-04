10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

CALGARY
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    World of Wheels

    • What: Head to the BMO Centre to take in the 56th annual World of Wheels, showcasing Canada's finest hot rods, customs, trucks and motorcycles – and featuring including an appearance from Flavor Flav.
    • When: Friday, April 5 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, April 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way.
    • Cost: General admission: $23 (or $21 via Auto Value Auto Parts), Children (six-12): $8 (or $7 through Auto Value Auto Parts) and children under five are free.

    Calgary Spring 2024 Rock N' Gem Show

    • What: Head to the Rock N' Gem Show, billed as the largest Gem and mineral show in Calgary. The Calgary Rock N' Gem Show is a CanGems production organized and operated by Silver Cove Ltd.
    • When: Thursday, April 4 to Sunday, April 7, 2024.
    • Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
    • Cost: Single ticket: $2, family ticket: $5 and kids five and under: free.

    Calgary International Salsa Congress

    • What:  Head to the Calgary International Salsa Congress to be mesmerized by a theatre-style production featuring some of the best Salsa and Bachata dancers in the world, local professionals and troupes from all over North America.
    • When: April 4 to 7, 2024.
    • Where: Hyatt Regency's imperial ballroom, 700 Centre St. S.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Alien

    • What: Watch Alien as part of Fort Calgary's 'Films at the Fort' series.
    • When: Saturday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: Fort Calgary, 750 Ninth Avenue S.E.
    • Cost: $12

    The Iron Giant

    • What:  Watch The Iron Giant as part of Fort Calgary's 'Films at the Fort' series.
    • When: Sunday, April 7 at 2 p.m.
    • Where: Fort Calgary, 750 Ninth Avenue S.E.
    • Cost: $12

    Mini Pop Kids concert

    • What: The Mini Pop Kids perform at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium as part of the group's Good Vibes tour.
    • When: Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m.
    • Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Baby Days at Butterfield Acres

    • What: Head to Butterfield Acres for the 2024 Barnyard Baby Day Festival, which sees adolescent animals like goats, lambs and chicks welcomed to the farm.
    • When: Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.
    • Where: Butterfield Acres, 254077 Rocky Ridge Rd. N.W.
    • Cost: Adults: $17.99, Children (able to walk to 17): $15.99

    The Girl on the Train

    • What: Watch The Girl on the Train at Vertigo Theatre. The play is based on the psychological thriller novel by Paula Hawkins, turned into a 2016 film starring Emily Blunt.  
    • When: March 16 – April 14
    • Where: Vertigo Theatre, #161 115 9 Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Roughnecks vs. Rush

    • What: The Calgary Roughnecks take on the Saskatchewan Rush
    • When: Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Flames vs. Oilers

    • What: It's a battle of Alberta! The Calgary Flames take on the Edmonton Oilers at the Saddledome. 
    • When: Saturday, April 6 at 8 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

