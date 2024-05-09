10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Eau Claire Market Farewell Celebration

What: Say 'goodbye' to Calgary's iconic Eau Claire Market at the Eau Claire Market Farewell Celebration.

Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Eau Claire Market,200 Barclay Parade S.W.

Eau Claire Market,200 Barclay Parade S.W. Cost: Free to attend.

Inglewood Night Market

What: Friday marks the first Inglewood Night Market of 2024. The market features more than 150 vendors selling everything from handmade crafts to vintage clothing, antiques, collectibles and more. Kids and dogs are welcome.

Friday, May 10 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: 10 Avenue and 10 Street S.E.

10 Avenue and 10 Street S.E. Cost: Free to attend.

Big Book Sale

What: Calgary Reads hosts its 20 th annual Big Book Sale. The event will see more than 175,000 gently-used books of every genre imaginable available for purchase. Most adult books are $4 and most children's books are $2.

May 10 to 20, 2024. Where: Calgary Curling Club, 720 Third Street N.W.

Calgary Curling Club, 720 Third Street N.W. Cost: A $3 or $5 event fee (for adults) is added to purchase when exiting, depending on the day.

Otafest

What: Otafest is an all-ages Japanese anime and pop culture festival featuring anime screenings, an exhibitor hall, community panels, cosplay contests, voice actors, concerts and more.

May 10 to 12, 2024. Where: Calgary Telus Convention Centre,136 Eighth Ave. S.E.

Calgary Telus Convention Centre,136 Eighth Ave. S.E. Cost: $16.73 to $48.20. Children five and under are free.

Stars on Ice

What: Stars on Ice returns to Calgary featuring renowned figure skaters Patrick Chan, Elvis Stojko, Satoko Miyahara, Madeline Schizas and Keegan Messing, among others.

Friday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

What: Watch Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at The Confluence.

Saturday, May 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Where: The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland, 750 Ninth Avenue S.E.

The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland, 750 Ninth Avenue S.E. Cost: $12.

A Day Out with Thomas

What: Thomas the Tank Engine chugs into Heritage Park for a family-friendly outing featuring lawn games and live entertainment.

May 10 to 12, 2024. Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.

Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W. Cost: $29.95.

Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson

What: Vertigo Theatre presents the Canadian premiere of Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson, a modern takeon Sherlock Holmes set in a post-pandemic 2021.

May 11 to June 9, 2024. Where: Vertigo Theatre,115 9 Ave. S.E.

Vertigo Theatre,115 9 Ave. S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

The Music Man

What: Storybook Theatre presents Meredith Willson's six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Music Man.

May 10 to June 1, 2024. Where: Beddington Theatre Arts Centre, 375 Bermuda Dr. N.W.

Beddington Theatre Arts Centre, 375 Bermuda Dr. N.W. Cost: Prices vary.

Beautiful, the Carole King musical