10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Oct. 11 - 13)

    Pumpkins After Dark uses some 6,000 pumpkins to create dozens of displays. (Pumpkins After Dark) Pumpkins After Dark uses some 6,000 pumpkins to create dozens of displays. (Pumpkins After Dark)
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Wranglers vs. Canucks

    • What:  The Calgary Wranglers take on the Abbotsford Canucks in the team's 2024-25 home opener.
    • When: 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Flames vs. Philadelphia Flyers

    • What: The Calgary Flames take on the Philadelphia Flyers.
    • When: 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    2024 National Bank Challenger Tournament

    • What: The National Bank Challenger is the largest combined indoor men and women's event in Canada, and this year is the event's fifth anniversary. Head to the tennis centre to watch Canadian tennis stars Vasek Pospisil and Rebecca Marino.
    • When: Oct. 13 - 20, 2024.
    • Where: Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre, 295 90 Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Killer Psyche

    • What: Adults are invited to explore the Telus Spark science centre to experience Spark after Dark. an 18+ event featuring food, specialty cocktails and music. The theme for this month's Spark After Dark is Killer Psyche. Attendees can explore criminology and criminal psychology to uncover the scientific foundations behind headline-grabbing crimes.
    • When: 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.
    • Where: Telus Spark, 220 Saint George's Dr. N.E.
    • Cost: Non-member adults: $33, non-member students: $28, non-member seniors: $30.

    Wild after Hours at The Calgary Zoo

    • What: This month, the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo's Wild After Hours event allows attendees to immerse themselves in the world of the Amur Tiger. The event is 18+ and includes zoo admission and a four-course dinner.
    • When: 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.
    • Where: Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Dr. N.E.
    • Cost: $125.

    Harvest Pumpkin Fest

    • What: Butterfield Acres hosts its annual Harvest Pumpkin Fest, featuring a pumpkin patch, corn maze and other Halloween activities.
    • When: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in October.
    • Where: Butterfield Acres, 254077 Rocky Ridge Rd. N.W.
    • Cost: Children (able to walk to 17): $17 and adults: $19.

    Fall Days and Harvest Lights

    • What: The Calgary Farmyard has special autumn-themed decorations at Fall Days and Harvest Lights. Fall Days features pumpkin displays perfect for family photos – and the pumpkins are also available to purchase if you’re hoping to carve a Jack-O-Lantern. Harvest Lights happens once the sun has set, illuminating the park with a colour light display featuring thousands of bulbs.
    • When: Fall Days runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and holidays, until Oct. 27. Harvest Lights, meanwhile, takes place Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9:30 p.m., until Oct. 27.
    • Where: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd. 224, Rocky View, Alta.
    • Cost: $25 online or $29 at the gate. Kids two and under are free.

    Pumpkins After Dark

    • What: Pumpkins After Dark returns to Calgary this autumn. The event lets visitors walk along a pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays featuring more than 10,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns. It's a family friendly event that organizers say has plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. There's also live pumpkin carving and fall treats and sweets.
    • When: Until Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.
    • Where: Winsport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.
    • Cost: Adult (18+): $28, youth (four to 17): $24.

    Spooktacular Haunted Mini-Golf

    • What: WinSport's 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course will be decorated with Halloween décor to become a Spooktacular Haunted Mini-Golf. Officials say the course will be well lit and challenge all ages and abilities. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costume for their visit.
    • When: Until Oct. 31, 2024. From 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 1 to 8:30 p.m. on weekends.
    • Where: WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Halloweekends at Calaway Park

    • What: Dress up in a costume and head to Calaway Park for Halloweekends, featuring a family-friendly display of Halloween-themed scenes through the south side of the park.
    • When: From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until to Oct. 14,
    • Where: Calaway Park, 245033 Range Rd. 33.
    • Cost: $52 (ages three to 49), $42 (ages 50 and up) and $40 after 2 p.m. Children two and under are free.

