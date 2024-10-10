10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Oct. 11 - 13)

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Wranglers vs. Canucks

What: The Calgary Wranglers take on the Abbotsford Canucks in the team's 2024-25 home opener.

Flames vs. Philadelphia Flyers

What: The Calgary Flames take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

2024 National Bank Challenger Tournament

What: The National Bank Challenger is the largest combined indoor men and women's event in Canada, and this year is the event's fifth anniversary. Head to the tennis centre to watch Canadian tennis stars Vasek Pospisil and Rebecca Marino.

Killer Psyche

What: Adults are invited to explore the Telus Spark science centre to experience Spark after Dark. an 18+ event featuring food, specialty cocktails and music. The theme for this month's Spark After Dark is Killer Psyche. Attendees can explore criminology and criminal psychology to uncover the scientific foundations behind headline-grabbing crimes.

Wild after Hours at The Calgary Zoo

What: This month, the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo's Wild After Hours event allows attendees to immerse themselves in the world of the Amur Tiger. The event is 18+ and includes zoo admission and a four-course dinner.

Harvest Pumpkin Fest

What: Butterfield Acres hosts its annual Harvest Pumpkin Fest, featuring a pumpkin patch, corn maze and other Halloween activities.

Fall Days and Harvest Lights

What: The Calgary Farmyard has special autumn-themed decorations at Fall Days and Harvest Lights. Fall Days features pumpkin displays perfect for family photos – and the pumpkins are also available to purchase if you’re hoping to carve a Jack-O-Lantern. Harvest Lights happens once the sun has set, illuminating the park with a colour light display featuring thousands of bulbs.

Pumpkins After Dark

What: Pumpkins After Dark returns to Calgary this autumn. The event lets visitors walk along a pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays featuring more than 10,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns. It's a family friendly event that organizers say has plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. There's also live pumpkin carving and fall treats and sweets.

Spooktacular Haunted Mini-Golf

What: WinSport's 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course will be decorated with Halloween décor to become a Spooktacular Haunted Mini-Golf. Officials say the course will be well lit and challenge all ages and abilities. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costume for their visit.

Halloweekends at Calaway Park