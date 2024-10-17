10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Oct. 18 - 20)

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

2024 Rocky Mountain Food and Wine Festival

The Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival returns with samples from hundreds of vendors, including low-alcohol and non-alcoholic options. This year, the festival features more than 200 booths with samples from wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries from 26 different countries. When: Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.

BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E. Cost: $25 to $36 for general admission, and $68 to $79 for the "Rocky Pass."

Calgary Tattoo and Arts Festival

The Calgary Tattoo and Arts Festival brings some of the world's most talented tattoo artists together under one roof. There's also live entertainment and tons of vendors. When: Friday, Oct. 18 (adult night) from 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, Oct. 19 from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20 from noon to 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18 (adult night) from 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, Oct. 19 from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20 from noon to 6 p.m. Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.

BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E. Cost: $35 on Friday and Saturday, $30 on Sunday and $90 for a weekend pass.

Screamfest

Screamfest has multiple different haunted houses for attendees to check out – including The Dollhouse, which is new for 2024, and Zombie Outbreak, the most extreme on the list. Aside from the haunted houses, there are also rides, monster trucks and a 'midway of mayhem.' When: 7 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 18, 19, 24 (adult only – 18+), 25, 26, 27, 30 and 31.

7 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 18, 19, 24 (adult only – 18+), 25, 26, 27, 30 and 31. Where: GMC Stadium at Stampede Park, 2200 Stampede Tr. S.E.

GMC Stadium at Stampede Park, 2200 Stampede Tr. S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

Hell Night

Hell Night is an immersive Halloween haunt. The event sees attendees thrown into a zombie apocalypse. When: Saturday, Oct. 19, Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2.

Saturday, Oct. 19, Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2. Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.

Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W. Cost: $60

Field of Screams

Cobbs Adventure Park hosts Field of Screams, a Halloween-inspired outdoor event that gives attendees the chance to roam 20 acres of land at night and test their bravery in a series of haunted houses. When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26.

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26. Where: Cobb's Adventure Park, 1500 84 St. N.E.

Cobb's Adventure Park, 1500 84 St. N.E. Cost: $30 if bought online, $40 at the door.

Harvest Pumpkin Fest

Butterfield Acres hosts its annual Harvest Pumpkin Fest, featuring a pumpkin patch, corn maze and other Halloween activities. When: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in October.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in October. Where: Butterfield Acres, 254077 Rocky Ridge Rd. N.W.

Butterfield Acres, 254077 Rocky Ridge Rd. N.W. Cost: Children (able to walk to 17): $17, adults: $19.

Fall Days and Harvest Lights

The Calgary Farmyard has special autumn-themed decorations at Fall Days and Harvest Lights. Fall Days features pumpkin displays perfect for family photos – and the pumpkins are also available to purchase if you're hoping to carve a Jack-O-Lantern.

Harvest Lights happens once the sun has set, illuminating the park with a colour light display featuring thousands of bulbs.

When: Fall Days runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and holidays, until Oct. 27.

Fall Days runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and holidays, until Oct. 27. Harvest Lights, meanwhile, takes place Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9:30 p.m., until Oct. 27.

Where: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd. 224, Rocky View, Alta.

Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd. 224, Rocky View, Alta. Cost: $25 online or $29 at the gate. Kids two and under are free.

Pumpkins After Dark

Pumpkins After Dark lets visitors walk along a pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays featuring more than 10,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns. It's a family friendly event that organizers say has plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. When: Until Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.

Until Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Where: Winsport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.

Winsport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W. Cost: Adult (18+): $28, youth (four to 17): $24.

Spooktacular Haunted Mini-Golf

WinSport's 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course will be decorated with Halloween décor to become a Spooktacular Haunted Mini-Golf. Officials say the course will be well lit and challenge all ages and abilities. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costume for their visit. When: Until Oct. 31, 2024. From 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 1 to 8:30 p.m. on weekends.

Until Oct. 31, 2024. From 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 1 to 8:30 p.m. on weekends. Where: WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.

WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W. Cost: Prices vary.

2024 National Bank Challenger Tournament