$100K in drugs seized from Medicine Hat hotel room

A 37-year-old man faces drug trafficking charges after more than $100,000 worth of drugs were found in a Medicine Hat hotel room.

Members of the Medicine Hat Police Service and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) launched an investigation into drug activity in the Ross Glen area that culminated with a search of a hotel room on Aug. 11.

Police seized the following quantities of illicit drugs from the room:

242 grams of fentanyl;

252 grams of methamphetamine; and,

423 grams of cocaine.

ALERT officials say the estimated street value of the seizure is $106,000.

In connection with the investigation, Matthew Hillier, 37, has been charged with:

Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of stolen property;

Obstructing a peace officer; and,

Failure to comply with a release order.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.