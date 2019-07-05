Despite the rain, the 107th Calgary Stampede Parade kicked off on schedule Friday.

Heartland star Amber Marshall served as parade marshal, riding her horse, Stormy and there were more than 100 entries in this year's parade.

Because of the rain, some additional parking restrictions were put in place in East Village as the staging area had to be moved.

"We're an outdoor show, so we're always pretty prepared for the weather but we did have to make minor adjustments as far as the form-up area goes for ohorse safety, but other than that, the parade is going to roll on," said Stampede spokesperson Jenn Booth.

The staging area was moved from Fort Calgary so the horses didn't damage the grass in the wet weather.

Attendance to the Stampede grounds is free from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p .m.