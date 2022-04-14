115 charges laid in investigation targeting drug trafficking at CTrain stations

Calgary police say dozens of charges have been laid in an investigation targeting drug traffickers operating out of CTrain stations throughout the city.

"Earlier this year, police identified an increase in calls for service at Calgary Transit CTrain stations that related to drug use, overdoses and drug-related violence," police said in a Thursday news release.

To combat the increasing calls, police launched an operation on March 22 that utilized members of an undercover street team.

The investigation, which wrapped up April 1, ended with 115 criminal charges laid against 22 people.

Eight of the offenders were also wanted on a total of 77 unrelated warrants for previous offences and court breaches, police said.

The following people have been charged with drug trafficking offences:

Trevor Reid, 30;

Justin Lefthand, 35;

Peggy Holy Singer, 28;

Samy Mamouni, 45;

Gatpan Ruot, 27;

Charles Wellwood, 40;

Danika Whitford, 26;

Keith Stewart, 48;

Troy Campbell, 46;

Dylan Durant, 28;

Sebastian Houle, 43;

Lundy Hour, 39;

Colton Hilgen, 28;

Cody North Peigan, 38;

Kathrean North Peigan, 27;

John Crazybull, 55;

Beverly Prairie Chicken, 53;

Calvin Bigstone, 41;

William Lawrence, 57;

Cyle Klucsarits, 36;

Kevin Bush, 40; and

Christopher Flett, 33.

Police say the investigation led to the seizure of crack cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and psilocybin.

“We’ve already seen an impact from this targeted enforcement,” says Staff Sgt. Kyle in a news release.

“Calgarians deserve to feel safe as they move about our city, including on transit, and we will continue to monitor crime trends so that we can target the areas where drug trafficking is occurring.”

Police are asking citizens with concerns over drug trafficking in their community to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.