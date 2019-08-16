A 14-year-old girl is facing a charge of arson after emergency crews were called to a fire on the playground at AE Bowers School in Airdrie on Thursday evening.

Police and fire crews were called to the school about 7:15 p.m.

Witnesses were able to provide police with a description of a suspect and a young offender was arrested, “a short time later,” said RCMP Cpl. Ron Bumbry.

The youth cannot be named because of her age.

She is charged with:

Arson

Three counts of assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the playground. No injuries were reported.

Justin Barker witnessed the scene and said it was heartbreaking for his young daughter.

“My middle daughter actually started crying when we saw what it was,” he said.

“She just graduated from AE (Bowers) and is going to Muriel (Clayton School) next year, but I'm sure she had some great memories of that playground.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.