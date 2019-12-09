CALGARY -- Calgary's culinary scene is one of the best in the country, at least according to OpenTable diners.

Compiled from more than 500,000 reviews of 3,000 establishments, 15 Calgary eateries were named on its list of the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada released Monday.

The reviews were generated between Oct. 1, 2018 and Sept. 30.

The Calgary restaurants to make the grade (in alphabetical order) include:

Bow Valley Ranche

Escoba Bistro and Wine Bar

Hy's Steakhouse

Klein/Harris

Lulu Bar

The Nash

Niko's Bistro

Pigeonhole

Posto Pizzeria

Q Haute Cuisine

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

Sukiyaki House

Ten Foot Henry

Vero Bistro

WORKSHOP Kitchen

Two restaurants in Banff were also named to the list, Eden at the Rimrock Resort Hotel and Grapes.

The full list of the Top 100 restaurants in the country can be found online.