15 Calgary restaurants make OpenTable's Top 100 in Canada for 2019
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Published Monday, December 9, 2019 3:46PM MST Last Updated Monday, December 9, 2019 3:48PM MST
Klein/Harris in downtown Calgary was one of 15 restaurants in the city to make the OpenTable list of the 100 best in Canada for 2019.
CALGARY -- Calgary's culinary scene is one of the best in the country, at least according to OpenTable diners.
Compiled from more than 500,000 reviews of 3,000 establishments, 15 Calgary eateries were named on its list of the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada released Monday.
The reviews were generated between Oct. 1, 2018 and Sept. 30.
The Calgary restaurants to make the grade (in alphabetical order) include:
- Bow Valley Ranche
- Escoba Bistro and Wine Bar
- Hy's Steakhouse
- Klein/Harris
- Lulu Bar
- The Nash
- Niko's Bistro
- Pigeonhole
- Posto Pizzeria
- Q Haute Cuisine
- Ruth's Chris Steakhouse
- Sukiyaki House
- Ten Foot Henry
- Vero Bistro
- WORKSHOP Kitchen
Two restaurants in Banff were also named to the list, Eden at the Rimrock Resort Hotel and Grapes.
The full list of the Top 100 restaurants in the country can be found online.