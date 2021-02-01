CALGARY -- A total of 19 international flights arrived in Calgary over the last two weeks carrying passengers who are confirmed to have COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the federal government.

One flight from Calgary to Denver was also added to the list.

The flights destined for Calgary originated from Phoenix, Dallas, Minneapolis, Denver, Orlando, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Amsterdam.

Passengers in affected rows are advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after arriving in Canada and to quarantine immediately and contact the local health authority if any develop.

A row is considered 'affected' if it is three rows behind or in front of where a seated person is confirmed to have COVID-19 during a period when they may have been infectious.

The flights include:

Air Canada AC1057 Phoenix (PHX) to Calgary, Jan. 21, Rows 1-3

American Airlines AA646 Dallas (DFW) to Calgary, Jan. 18, Rows 16-22

American Airlines AA220 Phoenix (PHX) to Calgary, Jan. 18, Rows 17-23

Delta DL4051 Minneapolis (MSP) to Calgary, Jan. 23, Rows 1-4

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines KL677 Amsterdam (AMS) to Calgary, Jan. 18, Rows 18-24

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines KL677 Amsterdam (AMS) to Calgary, Jan. 18, Rows 19-25

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines KL679 Amsterdam (AMS) to Calgary Jan. 21, Rows 16-22 and 39-45

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines KL679 Amsterdam (AMS) to Calgary Jan. 23, Rows 1-5

United Airlines UA591 Denver (DEN) to Calgary, Jan. 18 Rows unknown

United Airlines UA591 Denver (DEN) to Calgary Jan. 21, Rows unknown

United Airlines UA483 Denver (DEN) to Calgary, Jan. 21, Rows 4-10

United Airlines UA483 Denver (DEN) to Calgary, Jan. 22, Rows 25-34

United Airlines UA469 Calgary (YYC) to Denver, Jan. 25, Rows 22-27

WestJet WS2313 Cancun (CUN) to Calgary Jan. 18, Rows 1-21

WestJet WS1417 Orlando (MCO) to Calgary, Jan. 23, Rows 9-15

WestJet WS2311 Cancun (CUN) to Calgary, Jan. 23, Rows 13-31 and 33-38

WestJet WS2247 Puerto Vallarta (PVR) to Calgary Jan. 24, Rows 3-9

WestJet WS 2289 Los Cabos (SJD) to Calgary, Jan. 24, Rows 4-10

WestJet WS1403 Phoenix (PHX) to Calgary, Jan. 24, Rows 15-21

WestJet WS 2313 Cancun (CUN) to Calgary, Jan. 25, Rows 17-23

New restrictions require international travellers to quarantine in hotel rooms at their own expense if arriving or returning to the country.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new measures to discourage flying and hopefully prevent more cases of the novel coronavirus variants from coming into Canada.

Among them was the a requirement for arriving flyers to quarantine in an approved hotel for up to three days until they receive results from a COVID-19 test taken at the airport — a requirement that he said would become official “in the coming weeks.”

While a specific date for the requirement has yet to be announced, a spokesperson for the Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, told CTV News in an email that with measures to reroute international flights coming into effect on Feb. 3, “Canadians should expect for the other measures to be in effect as soon as possible.”