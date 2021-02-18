CALGARY -- The City of Calgary has issued 195 tickets under the Public Health Act (PHA) since the state of emergency due to COVID-19 was declared on Nov. 24, 2020, the city said in an enforcement update on Thursday.

Of those violation tickets, three were issued since Feb. 11.

Meanwhile, the city has issued 205 violation tickets for failure to wear a face covering where required since the temporary COVID-19 face covering bylaw came into effect Aug.1, 2020.

Of those violation tickets, 23 have been issued since Feb. 11, the city said.

One ticket has been issued for failure to display prescribed signage in an entryway of a public indoor space since the bylaw was introduced on Aug.1, 2020.

The city says most Calgarians and businesses are following the current measures.

"While the vast major of Calgarians and businesses continue to adhere to the current measures, our focus remains on protests, businesses operating in violation of the PHA parameters, and large religious gatherings,” said chief bylaw inspector Ryan Pleckaitis in a release.

City officials say they will continue enforcement measures of the PHA as the Government of Alberta moves through the steps outlined to ease public health measures based on hospitalization benchmarks.

The city business licence inspectors are continuing to conduct regular inspections on businesses.

"Once again, we would like to express our gratitude for the business community as they continue to do their part in following restrictions to enhance the safety of their staff, patrons and customers," Pleckaitis said.

Calgary residents or businesses may submit questions, concerns or report complaints to Alberta Health Services online or by calling 1-833-415-9179, or to the city by contacting 311 or the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.