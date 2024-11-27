$1M Lotto Max winning ticket purchased in Alberta

A pair of Albertans won big in Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw.

According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, a $1 million winning ticket was purchased somewhere in the province outside of Calgary and Edmonton.

The Maxmillions winning numbers were 4, 26, 36, 39, 40, 41 and 46.

One other Albertan, a Calgarian, took home $100,000 with a winning Extra number.

The winning Extra number was 6038301, matching the last six digits.

The winner, or winners, of these prizes have one year to claim them. If you think you’ve won, contact WCLC player care at 1-800-665-3313.

The Lotto Max draw ended without a grand-prize winner on Tuesday, with nobody matching the numbers for the $80-million jackpot.

The next draw on Friday night will once again have an estimated $80-million jackpot up for grabs, plus 20 Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million.