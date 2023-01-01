2 Alberta towns merge to create Diamond Valley

The town councils of Turner Valley and Black Diamond have been talking about merging with one another for 40 years. The town councils of Turner Valley and Black Diamond have been talking about merging with one another for 40 years.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina