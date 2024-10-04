CALGARY
Calgary

    • 2 Calgarians charged following seizure of stolen vehicles

    ALERT Calgary said three stolen vehicles - two high-end trucks and a motorhome - were recovered on Sept. 29, 2024. (Supplied) ALERT Calgary said three stolen vehicles - two high-end trucks and a motorhome - were recovered on Sept. 29, 2024. (Supplied)
    Authorities say two Calgarians were arrested and charged in "a complex scheme" involving stolen vehicles.

    Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's (ALERT) auto crimes unit said the suspects were charged on Sept. 29 following the recovery of three stolen vehicles.

    Police say the vehicles consisted of two high-end trucks and a motorhome. The vehicles were reported stolen from Cochrane, Calgary and Tsuut'ina First Nation.

    Investigators said they became aware of the case when an innocent victim was called about driving offences that were committed in a vehicle that was fraudulently registered in their name.

    Darko Kolundic, 36, and Viviana Tello, 39, are each charged with possession of property obtained by crime, uttering a forged document and fraud.

    ALERT said the pair exploited Service Alberta's vehicle registration system by creating false vehicle identification numbers and using those to illegitimately register the vehicles.

    "These suspects were essentially hiding in plain sight," said Staff Sgt. Gordon MacDonald with ALERT in a news release.

    MacDonald said crimes such as these increase insurance costs for all Albertans.

