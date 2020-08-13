CALGARY -- Two southeast Calgary restaurants found to be serving food buffet-style last week have been ordered to stop by Alberta Health Services.

Inspections at Asian Buffet, in the 9100 block of Bonaventure Drive S.E., and A+ Buffet Sushi and Bar, in the 6700 block of Macleod Trail S.E., found patrons were serving themselves without staff present to control flow, monitor physical distancing and ensure utensils were properly cleaned.

The owners were ordered to use table service only, or provide a written plan by noon Wednesday on how the buffet will operate while meeting health guidelines.

Both owners were given verbal orders on Aug. 7 and the written orders are dated Aug. 11.

Many restaurants are operating at reduced capacity during the pandemic and there are several health guidelines in place, like ensuring parties remain two metres apart and a maximum of six people per table.