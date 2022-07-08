2 charged in connection with Lethbridge mail theft

LETHBRDGE, Alta. -

A Lethbridge man and woman face multiple charges in relation to a number of incidents involving mail theft.

Thursday, Lethbridge police arrested a woman in connection with thefts from community mailboxes on July 4.

Erzebet Catharine Pesti, 21, of Lethbridge, faces 10 counts of possession of a stolen credit card; six counts of possession of stolen mail; five counts of possession of stolen identify documents; four counts of break and enter; two counts of possession of stolen property; and resisting arrest.

She was released from custody. She's scheduled to appear in court Aug. 5.

On July 5, police arrested a man in connection with a theft from a locked mail box at a business in the 1200 block of 3 Avenue South that took place June 25, 2022.

Benjamin Howard Starr, 51, of Lethbridge was charged with theft of mail and mischief under $5,000. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court August 23.

Lethbridge police's Property Crimes Unit is investigating 19 mail box thefts that took place between May and early July, with the majority being in Uplands and Varsity Village.

To help protect against mail theft, Canada Post recommends that residents pick up their mail daily and ask the post office to hold mail service if they're going to be away from home for a period of time.