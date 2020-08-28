CALGARY -- Two men are dead and a third is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in northwest Calgary late Friday.

Polie and EMS were called to Sandarac Place N.W. around 8:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire and people being injured.

When paramedics arrived, they found two men dead inside a vehicle and a third man seriously injured outside. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

All three men are believed to be in their 20s, and suffered "injuries consistent with a firearm," according to EMS.

The vehicle the men were found in had also been involved in a crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day ...



