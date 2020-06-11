Advertisement
Calgary News | Local Breaking | CTV News Calgary
2 girls drown in St. Mary River in southern Alberta, police searching for third
Two girls have drowned and search and rescue crews are looking for a third on the St. Mary River in southern Alberta.
CALGARY -- Two girls have drowned and emergency crews are searching for another in the St. Mary River in southern Alberta.
RCMP were called to the Spring Coulee area — south of Lethbridge — about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday after a group of around 10 people had gone swimming and canoeing earlier in the day.
Police said three female youths had trouble getting out of the water about 7:30 p.m.
No ages were given.
"One female youth was located and pronounced deceased at the scene. Two other females were swept away and not immediately located," police said in a release.
Lethbridge Search and Rescue was called out and a second female was found deceased about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the release added.
RCMP Air Services, along with members from the Cardston RCMP detachment, are now assisting with search efforts for the third girl.