CALGARY -- Two girls have drowned and emergency crews are searching for another in the St. Mary River in southern Alberta.

RCMP were called to the Spring Coulee area — south of Lethbridge — about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday after a group of around 10 people had gone swimming and canoeing earlier in the day.

Police said three female youths had trouble getting out of the water about 7:30 p.m.

No ages were given.

"One female youth was located and pronounced deceased at the scene. Two other females were swept away and not immediately located," police said in a release.

Lethbridge Search and Rescue was called out and a second female was found deceased about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the release added.

RCMP Air Services, along with members from the Cardston RCMP detachment, are now assisting with search efforts for the third girl.