2 in police custody after 3 attempted carjackings early Sunday morning in northeast Calgary

Calgary police have two people in custody following three attempted carjackings early Sunday in the northeast.

The incidents took place between 4:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the communities of Rundle, Falconridge and Pineridge.

Police said a weapon was used in each incident but no one was injured.

Investigators located the pair, with help from the canine unit, in a Pineridge back yard.

A 22-year-old woman and 21-year-old man are in police custody.

Charges are pending.