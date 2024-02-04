CALGARY
    2 in police custody after 3 attempted carjackings early Sunday morning in northeast Calgary

    A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo. A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo.
    Calgary police have two people in custody following three attempted carjackings early Sunday in the northeast.

    The incidents took place between 4:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the communities of Rundle, Falconridge and Pineridge.

    Police said a weapon was used in each incident but no one was injured.

    Investigators located the pair, with help from the canine unit, in a Pineridge back yard.

    A 22-year-old woman and 21-year-old man are in police custody.

    Charges are pending.

