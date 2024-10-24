2 men charged after wheel falls off vehicle in Piikani Nation, leading to seizure of drugs, and cash

Two men have been charged after a wheel fell off their vehicle on Piikani Nation, leading to the seizure of drugs, cash, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

On Tuesday, Piikani Nation RCMP received reports from Piikani Security about a vehicle that had driven into the ditch on Highway 3 near Brocket after one of the vehicle’s wheels fell off.

Officers discovered that both men had outstanding warrants and they were placed under arrest.

RCMP say that drug paraphernalia was seen in plain view. The vehicle was searched, resulting in the seizure of 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 6.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, six tablets of oxycodone, $2,740 in cash, and drug packaging, a firearm, and suspected drug packaging, a firearm and suspected stolen property.

The firearm discovered in the vehicle was a pump-action rifle chambered in 30-06 that was modified with a pistol grip and shorter barrel.

A 22 year-old and a 34-year-old man, both of no fixed address, were charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of items used in the trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of proceeds of crime, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm.

The 34-year-old was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Following a bail hearing, both were remanded into custody.

They were originally scheduled to appear in court Thursday, but it was postponed until Oct. 29. Both remain in custody.