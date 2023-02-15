2 men in hospital after a pair of early morning Calgary shootings

Two men, both believed to be in their 20s or 30s, were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a pair of shootings.

According to emergency medical services, one of the men was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

The first shooting happened at around 2:40 a.m. in the northeast community of Temple. Several bullet holes were seen on homes and vehicles in the area.

Police say a burnt vehicle in Saddle Ridge, roughly five kilometres north of the scene, is suspected to have been involved and officers are now investigating.

At approximately 3:15 a.m. police received reports of a second shooting, this time in the southeast community Penbrooke Meadows around the 5300 block of 5 Ave. S.E.

Investigators don't believe that the two shootings are connected and say no arrests have been made.