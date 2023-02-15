2 men in hospital after a pair of early morning Calgary shootings

Police say two shootings in Calgary's east end are not believed to be connected, but the timing of each incident is suspicious. Police say two shootings in Calgary's east end are not believed to be connected, but the timing of each incident is suspicious.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina