2 men in hospital after a pair of early morning Calgary shootings
Two men, both believed to be in their 20s or 30s, were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a pair of shootings.
According to emergency medical services, one of the men was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.
The first shooting happened at around 2:40 a.m. in the northeast community of Temple. Several bullet holes were seen on homes and vehicles in the area.
Police say a burnt vehicle in Saddle Ridge, roughly five kilometres north of the scene, is suspected to have been involved and officers are now investigating.
At approximately 3:15 a.m. police received reports of a second shooting, this time in the southeast community Penbrooke Meadows around the 5300 block of 5 Ave. S.E.
Investigators don't believe that the two shootings are connected and say no arrests have been made.
Calgary Top Stories
WEATHER
WEATHER | Cool and sunny in Calgary today
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Worst January for home sales since 2009, CREA reports
Home sales in January were the lowest for the month since 2009 and down 37.1 per cent compared with a year ago, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday.
Trudeau headed to Bahamas for meeting of Caribbean leaders as Haiti crisis deepens
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to depart today for the Bahamas, where members of the Caribbean Community are gathering to discuss regional issues, including a deepening crisis in Haiti.
New strain of bird flu spreading in Canada: Can it infect humans?
A strain of bird flu is adapting to infect mammals, raising concerns it could eventually jump to the human population — and one veterinarian says there’s potential it could drive another pandemic.
Russian bomber intercepted near Alaska as search continues for downed 'objects'
After days of shooting down unidentified 'objects,' fighter jets from Canada and the United States were scrambled Monday night to intercept four Russian military aircraft as they buzzed North American airspace.
Class-action lawsuit alleges former Montreal principal sexually abused young students
A former Montreal school principal is accused of sexually assaulting multiple young students, some as young as seven, during extracurricular activities at his farm in Ontario and his home in the 1970s and 1980s.
Pharmacist alleges pet drug companies are keeping the cost of vet medications high
An Ontario pharmacy owner claims veterinary drug distributors are restricting the supply of medication, which she believes is costing owners more money to treat their pets.
Most Canadians say any level of debt is a relationship deal breaker, survey finds
A survey found many Canadians say debt plays a significant role on whether they enter or stay in a relationship. According to the survey released by Finder, three-quarters of Canadians (75 per cent) would think about breaking up or not starting a relationship due to a partner’s debt, regardless of the total amount.
Uber rolls out new audio recording safety feature in Canada
Uber has added a new audio recording function to its phone app in Canada, billed as an optional safety feature in case of an incident during a trip.
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
Edmonton
99 Street apartment building evacuated due to fire
A fire early Wednesday morning prompted the evacuation of a three-storey walk-up at 99 Street and 85 Avenue.
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
Mobile vehicle inspection passes a used car that others would've found not road-worthy
An Edmonton woman hopes others can learn from her experience after she bought a used car that turned out to be a lemon.
Vancouver
B.C. nurse shares tragic story in hopes of preventing carbon monoxide poisoning
Tragedy struck in June 2020 for nurse Jessica Taschner after she and her partner, Steve, were exposed to carbon monoxide from a propane-operated refrigerator while staying in her family's cabin on the Sunshine Coast.
Worst January for home sales since 2009, CREA reports
Home sales in January were the lowest for the month since 2009 and down 37.1 per cent compared with a year ago, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday.
67-year-old B.C. man learns he was switched at birth and isn't actually Indigenous
A 67-year-old B.C. man is still trying to come to grips with the shocking news that he was switched at birth in a Manitoba hospital.
Atlantic
Fredericton man loses family members in Turkiye earthquake, others living in car
Ahmed Hallaq of Fredericton, N.B., was visiting Turkiye during the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake and has lost a cousin and an aunt.
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
Nova Scotia politicians speak out about threats made towards them and their families
Nova Scotia politicians are speaking out after recent angry calls and messages from the public included threats.
Vancouver Island
'Full of carbon monoxide': Island couple says alarm may have saved their lives
A couple in Port Alberni, B.C., is crediting a carbon monoxide detector with potentially saving their lives.
Point in Time survey to examine homelessness in Greater Victoria for first time since 2020
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Vancouver Island outreach groups are trying to get a clear picture of what homelessness looks like across the Capital Region.
Downtown Victoria assault leaves victim with 'significant injuries'
Victoria police are investigating a serious assault that occurred in the downtown core in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Toronto
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto City Council considers the budget
Follow along here for live updates as Toronto City Council considers the 2023 budget.
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
Passenger who appears to miss GO Train clings to side as it departs station
A GO Train passenger who appeared to ride the side of a train earlier this month is being slammed by Metrolinx for what they're calling 'incredibly dangerous behaviour.'
Montreal
Buses stop in Laval for minute of silence Wednesday in honour of daycare crash victims
Bus drivers across the Montreal region stopped their vehicles simultaneously Wednesday morning to observe a minute of silence in honour of the victims of last week's deadly daycare bus crash. Bus operators working for transit agencies in Laval, Montreal and Longueuil stopped driving at exactly 8:24 a.m. to pay their respects.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante to testify in racial profiling class action
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is expected to testify today in a class-action lawsuit that claims the city hasn't acted to combat systemic racial profiling by its police officers.
Quebec health minister to table bill to limit use of private agencies in network
Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to table a bill on Wednesday to limit the use of private agencies and independent labour in the health and social services sector. Quebec has long been dependent on these outside agencies, which provide public health institutions with piecework, particularly to make up for the labour shortage.
Ottawa
BREAKING
BREAKING | Homicide unit investigating shooting death of 18-year-old man
Ottawa police say they are investigating a Valentine’s Day homicide after an 18-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening.
Record-breaking temperatures possible in Ottawa
The unseasonably warm weather continues in Ottawa and the city will likely see record-breaking temperatures Wednesday.
'We keep getting lucky': Orleans explosion highlights need for 'level 0' solution, paramedic association head says
The head of the Ottawa Paramedic Association says the issue of 'level zero', when there are no ambulances available to respond to 9-1-1 calls, is so serious that Ottawa was 'lucky' Monday's explosion wasn't worse.
Kitchener
One dead in connection to Kitchener, Ont. house explosion last month
One of the people injured in a townhouse explosion on Elm Ridge Drive in Kitchener has died.
Man arrested with 34,000 unmarked cigarettes in Wellington County: OPP
Wellington County OPP have arrested a man they say had 34,000 unmarked cigarettes, suspected methamphetamine and a half empty bottle of Fireball whisky in his car.
Guelph council hears proposal to build tallest building in city
Guelph city council are hearing feedback on a plan to build what could be the tallest building in the city.
Saskatoon
Mayor Charlie Clark concerned about Lighthouse's future with court date looming
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark is concerned about the future of the Lighthouse and its effects on the city's homeless community as court documents suggest there are "irreparable cracks" in the board's ability to function.
A vandalism spree targeting SaskTel boxes has caused outages for thousands of Saskatoon customers
SaskTel is ringing the alarm over an ongoing string of vandalism to its equipment in Saskatoon.
The Lighthouse bought a failing adventure park near North Battleford. Now, the board won't allow it to be sold.
The former co-directors of Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. are alleging multiple conflicts of interest across both the Lighthouse and the Blue Mountain Adventure Park, which the Lighthouse owns.
Northern Ontario
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
Flash freeze warning issued for many communities in the northeast
Environment Canada issued a weather alert Wednesday morning warning of an expected flash freeze in the afternoon and evening.
Fire at North Bay tire recycling facility under investigation
All three North Bay fire stations were called to an industrial structure fire at the Goodyear Tire recycling facility on Booth Road just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, officials say.
Winnipeg
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
Southern Manitoba highways reopened; some schools closed
All southern Manitoba highways that were closed due to weather conditions have now reopened; however, a few schools are now closed.
Manitoba worst province in Canada for child poverty: report
An annual report has found that Manitoba remains the worst province for child poverty in the country.
Regina
Death of 36-year-old man Regina's first homicide of 2023: police
The death of a 36-year-old man in the Washington Park neighbourhood has been deemed Regina’s first homicide of 2023, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
Regina resident warned to remove snow the city graded onto his sidewalk
A Regina resident said the city is using intimidation tactics against him after he complained about snow clearing on his block.
Minor damage reported after hotel fire on Albert Street
No one was injured after an early morning hotel fire on Albert Street, Regina Fire said on Twitter.