2-year-old girl dead after going missing near Canmore, Alta., campground

A two-year-old girl who went missing from Canmore's Bow River Campground on Thursday afternoon has died.

The child was reported missing at 4:55 p.m., RCMP told CTV News Friday.

Search-and-rescue boats, along with a helicopter from Kananaskis Emergency Services, were dispatched to take part in the effort.

Approximately an hour and half later, fire crews located the girl in the Bow River.

She was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead.

The Chief Medical Officer will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

"The investigation into the circumstances of this incident continues," RCMP said in a statement.

"Our thoughts go out to the family of the young girl."