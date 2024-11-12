2-year-old gorilla 'Eyare' dies unexpectedly at Calgary Zoo

A young gorilla at the Calgary Zoo has died.

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo announced a member of its western lowland gorilla troop passed away unexpectedly, in a news release Tuesday.

Zoo officials confirmed two-year-old female Eyare was injured on Tuesday while moving between back of house spaces.

Despite the zoo’s care and vet team’s efforts to save her, she died as a result of her injuries.

The zoo is investigating the incident, and would not share any further details about Eyare’s injuries or what caused them.

“Her passing will leave an immense hole in the hearts of our organization and our community,” Colleen Baird, the zoo’s director of animal care, health and welfare.

“Eyare will be remembered for her playful, curious spirit. Her short, but impactful life brought unending joy to our lives, she will be deeply missed by all.”

The zoo said it will conduct a necropsy.

Baird said the gorillas move between spaces at the zoo behind the scenes daily, for various activities like training and feeding.

Eyare was born at the zoo in 2022. The zoo said it is monitoring the other gorillas in the troop as they grieve the loss.

This is the third animal death announced in the past week, with the zoo sharing news of the deaths of two of its senior animals on Friday.

Callie, an 18-year-old female Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, was euthanized last month due to "age-related degenerative changes" that were affecting her quality of life.

The zoo also said goodbye to Wilbur, a wild boar in the Exploration Asia exhibit, who was also euthanized due to degenerative changes.

With files from CTV News Calgary’s Melissa Gilligan