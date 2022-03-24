20 new record highs set in Alberta Wednesday amid warm spring weather

Environment Canada says 20 new record highs were set in Alberta on Wednesday amid the warm spring weather.

Of the communities with new record highs, the warmest was in Bow Island, which saw temperatures climb to 21.9 C, thereby breaking the previous record of 20.6 C set back in 1973.

Record high temperatures seen throughout the province on March 23, 2022 include:

Barrhead

New record of 18.4 C

Old record of 13.3 C set in 1968

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Beaverlodge

New record of 12.5 C

Old record of 11.0 C set in 1984

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Bow Island

New record of 21.9 C

Old record of 20.6 C set in 1973

Records in this area have been kept since 1961

Breton

New record of 17.0 C

Old record of 11.3 C set in 2004

Records in this area have been kept since 1939

Brooks

New record of 21.0 C

Old record of 19.4 C set in 1968

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Claresholm

New record of 18.8 C

Old record of 18.3 C set in 1999

Records in this area have been kept since 1951

Cochrane

New record of 18.3 C

Old record of 16.9 C set in 1993

Records in this area have been kept since 1984

Elk Island (National Park)

New record of 17.2 C

Old record of 14.0 C set in 1993

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Esther

New record of 17.5 C

Old record of 17.0 C set in 1993

Records in this area have been kept since 1985

Fort McMurray

New record of 16.5 C

Old record of 15.0 C set in 1968

Records in this area have been kept since 1908

Hendrickson Creek

New record of 12.9 C

Old record of 11.7 C set in 2019

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

Highvale

New record of 18.5 C

Old record of 13.0 C set in 1984

Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Lac La Biche

New record of 16.1 C

Old record of 15.0 C set in 1968

Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Milk River

New record of 20.4 C

Old record of 18.9 C set in 2004

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Red Earth Creek

New record of 14.7 C

Old record of 11.9 C set in 1999

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Slave Lake

New record of 15.5 C

Old record of 12.2 C set in 2019

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Stony Plain

New record of 17.5 C

Old record of 12.5 C set in 1984

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Sundre

New record of 18.4 C

Old record of 17.7 C set in 1999

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Taber

New record of 20.6 C

Old record of 20.0 C set in 1993

Records in this area have been kept since 1947

Three Hills

New record of 15.9 C

Old record of 15.6 C set in 1968

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

The first day of spring was Sunday, March 20.