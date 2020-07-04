CALGARY -- A First Nation east of the city of Calgary has ordered a curfew to be put in place as a result of a spike in suspected COVID-19 cases.

Chief Ouray Crowfoot of the Siksika First Nation made the announcement Friday following a meeting with his council members about the outbreak.

"Based on the information, council has decided to institute a temporary curfew on the nation," Chief Crowfoot said in his statement.

The curfew would be in place from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day until it is no longer needed.

"The goal of this curfew is to help control the spread of this virus," Crowfoot continued. "Should you need to be out past this curfew for work or other reasons, we can address these on an as needed basis."

Anyone found to be in violation of the curfew will be reported to Gleichen RCMP.

Earlier this week, officials on the First Nation reported they were dealing with more than 250 investigations into possible COVID-19 cases. Just five days earlier, there were 58 investigations.

By Saturday afternoon, the nation said there are 287 active investigations ongoing. There are currently 11 active cases of the illness and more than100 individuals or households both on and off the reserve are under isolation orders.

Iitamiikskanootoni Siksika, here are the highlights from today's COVID-19 update:

- 11 active cases are currently in Siksika Nation

- 287 people under active investigation and daily follow up.

- 102 individuals or households are on isolation, 2 of which are outside Siksika pic.twitter.com/4HBzC263Ya — Siksika Nation (@Siksika_Nation) July 4, 2020

It added there are seven case clusters connected to members both on and off the reserve.

"Support is being provided to Nation members on and off reserve, including support for testing, isolation, food, supplies and medical referral."

In a post on its official website, the Siksika First Nation said it would be limiting both indoor and outdoor gatherings to 10 people or fewer if they are not from the same household.

"Gatherings should only be permitted if the space and activity permits physical distancing of at least 2 metres between people, frequent hand washing, regular cleaning and disinfection, and other public health measures," the recommendation reads.

All non-essential in-person meetings and non-essential travel, including to areas within Alberta such as Strathmore, Calgary, Edmonton and other communities.

More information for Siksika Nation members can be accessed by calling the COVID-19 help line at 403-734-5706.