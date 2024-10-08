2nd safety forum set in community's fight to retake Savanna Bazaar
Concerned Saddle Ridge residents will soon gather again at the Savanna Bazaar strip mall, a known trouble spot plagued by social disorder.
A community safety forum will be held Thursday evening at the strip mall's parking lot.
The Oct. 10 gathering will be the second.
The Savanna Bazaar, located about three kilometres east of the Calgary airport, has been home to disruptive behaviour for more than a year.
Area residents say it is particularly unruly at night, on weekends and on holidays.
Police say owners of muscle cars – mostly but not exclusively young men – are performing stunts, revving their engines loudly and engaging in reckless behaviour.
Complaints of open drinking, fireworks and fighting are common.
There have been arrests for assault and impaired driving.
A community safety officer has been dedicated to managing complaints.
The last time the community gathered was on Sept. 12.
More than 100 concerned residents and business owners met with area councillor Raj Dhaliwal, police, the city and bylaw to voice concerns.
"We're tired of all the racing and the drugs that are happening in this area," said Michael, an area resident.
"Every night, all we hear is the burnouts, the racing up and down the street.
"Our kids can't come here without being offered crack cocaine. My son's been offered that more than one time, coming here, from people in these high-performance cars."
Khushboo Singh also said she is worried about her children, who frequently play outside in the area.
"People are driving very fast, and they are not noticing the pedestrians. They are just taking their bikes and their cars and all the time speeding," she said.
"We think that there should be more police around and checking the area."
Sgt. Ahmed Shahein with the Calgary Police Service said on Sept. 12 police have been responding to calls, but often, when they do, the behaviour stops, making enforcement difficult, but he's hopeful of changes that have already been made or are on the way.
"In the last little bit, in conjunction with the councillor's office (and) in conjunction with the board of directors of this plaza, there's new elements that have been added," Shahein said.
"There's speed bumps. ... There's signage, there's going to be lighting, there's going to be all kinds of different things that are going to be added.
"From a policing perspective, we're still here, still enforcing, still present."
Thursday's gathering is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m.
Dhaliwal's office released a statement, saying, "We encourage all community members to participate and make their voices heard."
With files from Kevin Green, Camilla Di Giuseppe and Mark Villani
