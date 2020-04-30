CALGARY -- Three Alberta businesses offering haircuts and styling services have been told to close down after health officials discovered they were operating in contravention to the province's rules on COVID-19.

Two Strathmore salons, Shear Bliss Family Hair Care and the Main Street Barber, were both ordered to shut down by Alberta Health Services (AHS) on April 27 after they were found to be offering services to customers.

The second business, located at 109 Second Ave., was also going out of its way to avoid being caught by authorities, the order states.

"(Main Street Barber was) offering client services at the salon by inviting clients to meet in the alley and come through the back door."

Both businesses also had signage posted in their front windows with contact info to set up appointments with staff.

As a result, both businesses were immediately told to close by AHS for violating four orders from the province's chief medical officer of health (CMOH).

Edmonton salon also told to close

A third business, Sala Salon in Edmonton, was also told to close after inspectors discovered it was in operation.

AHS says there was evidence staff at the building, located at 13915 127 Street N.W., were providing services to clients on April 15.

It, too, was ordered to cease operations until the CMOH orders have been lifted.

Between April 1 and April 30, AHS says it has received 12,215 COVID-19 related complaints/service requests with 8,525 through the online portal. More than 1,000 of those had to do with individuals not self-isolating.

To date, AHS has issued 21 COVID-19-related orders.