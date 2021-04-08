CALGARY -- Three people were taken into custody after police responded to a shooting in southwest Calgary on Thursday morning, which they say was the result of a dispute between people waiting to get into a store.

Police said officers were in the area near 26th Avenue and 38th Street S.W. about 11:30 a.m. on an unrelated call when they heard a gunshot.

Officers responded to the scene and arrested three people.

There was no word on injuries. No other information was released.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day