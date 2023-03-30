3 Calgary men face multiple charges after police seize $250K worth of drugs, firearms, cash and ammunition

Three Calgary men face multiple charges after a police investigation that targeted drug traffickers resulted in the seizure of more than $250,000 in drugs, firearms and various rounds of ammunition, other weapons and drug paraphernalia.

In November, 2022, police launched a four-month undercover operation that included investigators, patrol officers and organized crime detectives.

That investigation led to the execution of four simultaneous search warrants on four separate residences on March 9 in a variety of Calgary neighbourhoods, including the 500 block of Sixth Avenue S.E., the 100 block of Panatella Close N.W., the 100 block of Tarawood Road N.E. and the 700 block of 25th Ave. N.W.

Five men were taken into custody without incident.

During the searches, police seized 3.3 kilos of cocaine, 625.9 grams of methamphetamine, 233.1 grams of fentanyl, more than $45,000 in Canadian cash and scales and packaging consistent with use for drug trafficking.

They also seized four firearms: a 12-gauge shotgun; a Winchester Model 70 rifle; a loaded nine-millimetre PF-Series Polymer 80 firearm with no serial number and a semi-automatic 6.35-millimetre handgun.

Handgun seized by Calgary police on March 9

They also retrieved a variety of ammunition.

CHARGES

Saad Khan, 36, of Calgary has been charged with three counts each of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while knowing it's unauthorized and possession of a weapon obtained by crime.

Khan was also charged with one count each of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, tampering with the serial number on a firearm and possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition.

He's scheduled to appear in court April 12.

Syed Jafary, 31, of Calgary faces 13 charges, including three counts of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts each of careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while knowing it's unauthorized and possession of a weapon obtained by crime.

He also faces a single count of careless storage of a prohibited device and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Jafary is scheduled to appear in court April 12.

Humzah Tariq, 27, of Calgary was charged with one count of possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000. Tariq is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Two other people who were taken into custody on March 9 were released without charges.

Police seized a rifle as well in March search

"These offenders were in possession of unlawfully obtained firearms and created significant risk to Calgarians," said Sgt. Lena Blight of the CPS organized crime response unit. "The unlawful possession of firearms continues to be a priority for us as resources from across our service work to target, suppress and disrupt those responsible for gun violence in Calgary."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.